AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Batgirl’ directors rap an Oscars congrats to their onetime co-star Brendan Fraser

todayMarch 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
L-R: Fallah, El Arbi on ‘Ms. Marvel’ set — Marvel Studios

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed new Oscar winner Brendan Fraser in the eventually shelved Warner Bros. Batgirl film, are all smiles in a cute video in which they rap their congratulations to the star.

The pair explained the video they just posted to social media was the same one they sent to Fraser “just after” he won this year’s Best Actor trophy for his performance in The Whale.

With El Arbi beatboxing, Fallah did the rapping: “Since we were little kids/ We thought you were the sh**/ Then we made Batgirl together, couldn’t believe it.”

“I hope we make another movie back together/ Because we always say Brendan Fraser forever!” they conclude.

“So happy for my bro!!” Fallah captioned the post, adding, “And I know my rap sucks.”

As reported, Fraser was to play the pyromaniac baddie Firefly in the film, which was scrapped after it was shot, reportedly for budgetary reasons. All involved were shocked by the announcement, with Fraser telling Variety the decision was “tragic.”

“The fans really wanted to see this film made,” he said, calling lead Leslie Grace, who played Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, “a dynamo.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

why-taylor-swift’s-“red-lip-classic-thing-that-you-like”-almost-never-happened
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Why Taylor Swift’s “red lip classic thing that you like” almost never happened

Taylor Swift on her 2009 Fearless tour; Theo Wargo/WireImage for New York Post Red lipstick has been a part of Taylor Swift's look for years now -- she even sang about it in her song "Style." But it turns out getting Taylor to wear red lipstick in the first place was a huge deal that was almost nixed by both her management...and her mom. Makeup artist Gucci Westman recently told the Australian edition […]

todayMarch 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%