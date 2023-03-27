AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Be kind, rewind: Blockbuster Video’s website returns, sparking speculation and nostalgia

todayMarch 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Getty Images

By now, most have heard of the downfall of once-giant Blockbuster Video, even if you’re not old enough to have ever rented a movie at one of their locations.

However, something interesting happened online: Blockbuster’s website is now back up and running. It’s just a splash page right now, with the company’s logo and the clever legend, “We are working on rewinding your movie.”

Blockbuster also recently tweeted a cheeky message, “New business idea: We’re going to come back as a bank and use VHS and DVDs as currency. Time to go visit your mom.”

While the splash page didn’t have much to offer, the fact that it’s back online sparked some major nostalgia for social media users.

“Some of my favourite childhood memories were going to Blockbuster on a Friday night,” reminisced one Twitter user.

“If you released the blockbuster smell when you walked in….in a candle that would be all you need for a comeback,” another posted to the brand’s Twitter.

Another saw the company’s tweet as a chance to get something off their chest: “Now is as good a time as any for this confession of a lifetime…I have not (yet) returned Love and Basketball to my local @blockbuster. Rented it 23 years ago. I’m sorry. Also, I don’t have a rewind machine and so I will not be rewinding it.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

metallica’s-‘﻿72-seasons’﻿-album-features-robert-trujillo’s-vocal-debut
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Metallica’s ‘﻿72 Seasons’﻿ album features Robert Trujillo’s vocal debut

Blackened Recordings Robert Trujillo is singing on a Metallica record for the first time. Speaking with the band's online So What! publication, the bassist reveals that his vocals are featured on the song "You Must Burn!", a track off the upcoming 'Tallica album 72 Seasons. "When I joined Metallica, I'd never sung in my whole life, so the fact that I can now support a backup vocal is pretty cool," Trujillo […]

todayMarch 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%