Bebe Neuwirth to return as Lilith on Paramount+’s new ‘Frasier’ show

CBS via Getty Images

Paramount+’s further adventures of Kelsey Grammer‘s Frasier Crane have landed a major foil: That’s right, Lilith has entered the building.

Stage and screen star Bebe Neuwirth will reprise as Crane’s intelligent, icy ex-wife in an episode of the reboot, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The couple, who first appeared on Cheers, did reunite occasionally on NBC’s spin-off Frasier, with the pair leaving off on good terms as co-parents to their child, Freddy.

However, things are back to normal between Frasier and Lilith on the new show, Paramount+ teases. “When they reunite at Freddy’s birthday party, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) now that Frasier is back living in Boston. What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages!”