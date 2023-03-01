AD
Entertainment News

Bebe Neuwirth to return as Lilith on Paramount+’s new ‘Frasier’ show

todayMarch 1, 2023

CBS via Getty Images

Paramount+’s further adventures of Kelsey Grammer‘s Frasier Crane have landed a major foil: That’s right, Lilith has entered the building.

Stage and screen star Bebe Neuwirth will reprise as Crane’s intelligent, icy ex-wife in an episode of the reboot, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The couple, who first appeared on Cheers, did reunite occasionally on NBC’s spin-off Frasier, with the pair leaving off on good terms as co-parents to their child, Freddy.

However, things are back to normal between Frasier and Lilith on the new show, Paramount+ teases. “When they reunite at Freddy’s birthday party, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) now that Frasier is back living in Boston. What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages!”

The new Frasier show got underway on Wednesday in Los Angeles live in front of a studio audience, with former Frasier and Cheers director and producer James Burrows calling the shots on the first two episodes.

The streaming service explains the new series follows Frasier Crane “in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

