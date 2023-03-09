AD
Belinda Carlisle’s releasing new single Friday, ahead of new EP written by Diane Warren in May

todayMarch 9, 2023

RAF/BMG

After contributing to “Gonna Be You,” the Diane Warren-penned single from the movie 80 for Brady, Belinda Carlisle is bringing out a whole EP of new songs written by the Oscar-nominated songwriter. We’ll get our first taste of that project on Friday: a song called “Big Big Love.”

That song, now available for presave, is one of five songs on the EP. For the Go-Go‘s frontwoman, it’s a full-circle moment, because she and Diane first collaborated in 1987 for her second solo album, Heaven Is a Place on Earth: Diane wrote two of the tracks, including the hit “I Get Weak.”

“Twenty-seven years on from making my last English language pop record I really wasn’t thinking I would ever make one again … and I was quite happy with that idea,” Belinda says in a statement. “Then a chance encounter in a coffee shop led me back to the wonderful Diane Warren and she gave me the incredible gift of this song and the other songs on my upcoming EP.”

She continues, “Diane’s songwriting is both a joy and mystery to me. She makes it look so easy, where I imagine it must be unbelievably hard, to do what she does so amazingly well over so many years and so many records … I only hope everyone else loves it as much as I do.”

Diane, who’s competing for a Best Original Song Oscar Sunday night, notes, “I’m so excited for everyone to hear Belinda’s new record. She’s never sounded better. It’s so great to be working together again after all these years.”

As previously reported, Belinda kicks off her Decades summer tour July 1 in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

