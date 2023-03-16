AD
Entertainment News

Ben Affleck on that Grammy meme, nailing Batman in ‘The Flash’ and why he’s done with superhero movies

todayMarch 16, 2023

In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck finally unpacked that Grammys moment between him and wife Jennifer Lopez.

Contrary to the memes, Ben insists, “I had a good time at the Grammys.”

He explained, “My wife was going, and I thought, ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.'”

However, with Grammy show host Trevor Noah approaching them, Affleck recalls, “I was like, ‘Oh, God.’ … I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’ She goes, ‘You better f****** not leave.'”

In the piece, Affleck also said of his apparently final turn as Bruce Wayne/Batman, “I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great.”

On the other hand, “You could teach a seminar” on what went wrong with 2017’s Justice League, which left him “with the most monstrous taste in my mouth.”

Director Zack Snyder was forced to leave the film after his daughter Autumn‘s death by suicide, and Joss Whedon entered with much-lambasted reshoots and re-edits.

Affleck called it “the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business which is full of some s***** experiences. … And I started to drink too much. I was back at the hotel in London, it was either that or jump out the window. And I just thought, ‘This isn’t the life I want. My kids aren’t here. I’m miserable.'”

While he was going to direct what became The Batman at one point, the Oscar winner says he’s done with the genre and will “absolutely not” direct for DC Studios CEO James Gunn.

Ben adds, “I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

