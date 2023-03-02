Billy Corgan reacts to Kelly Clarkson’s “cool” cover of “1979”

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Billy Corgan is a fan of Kelly Clarkson‘s “1979” cover.

The pop star and American Idol winner put her spin on the classic Smashing Pumpkins tune this week during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show. After the Pumpkins Twitter account shared a video of the cover, Corgan retweeted it along with the caption, “Cool! Love Kelly as an artist, too.”

Clarkson’s other recent “Kellyoke” covers include Blink-182‘s “All the Small Things,” Arctic Monkeys‘ “Do I Wanna Know?” and The Offspring‘s “Come Out and Play.” She also released a Kellyoke EP last year featuring renditions of songs by artists including Radiohead, Billie Eilish and SHAED.

The Pumpkins, meanwhile, are prepping the final installment of their three-act album, ﻿Atum﻿. The first parts were released last November and January, respectively, while part three arrives April 21.