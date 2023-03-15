AD
Billy Crystal recreates ‘When Harry Met Sally’ pose to celebrate his 75th birthday

todayMarch 15, 2023

Billy Crystal is taking fans back to 1989 with his recent social media post.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday for his 75th birthday, Crystal shared a photo of himself recreating a moment from his beloved film When Harry Met Sally.

In the photo, Crystal is seen crouching as he did in a classic still from the movie in which he co-starred with Meg Ryan, and wears a similar white cable knit sweater, jeans and sneakers as his character did.

“Thank you all,” Crystal wrote in the caption, as a reply to the birthday wishes he received.

When Harry Met Sally is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year.

Crystal played the titular character Harry in the movie to Ryan’s Sally. The romantic comedy, written by Nora Ephron, followed Harry and Sally’s story, from their first time meeting through several chance encounters in New York City — and eventually, their happily ever after.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

