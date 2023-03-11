AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks duet on two songs at kickoff of co-headlining stadium tour

todayMarch 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks)

Billy Joel predicted that he and Stevie Nicks would sing each other’s songs during their co-headlining stadium tour, and they did — but they sang them together.

Billboard reports that for the opening night of the tour, which took place Friday, March 10 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, they sang two duets.  The first was “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” Stevie’s hit duet with the late Tom Petty; Billy joined her onstage to sing Petty’s parts.  Then, during Billy’s set, Stevie joined him to sing the ballad “And So It Goes,” from his 1989 album Storm Front.

You can watch fan-shot videos of both performances on YouTube.

Billboard notes that when Stevie paid tribute to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie while performing “Landslide” during her set, she told the crowd, “I have to imagine she’s still here. It’s all I can do.” She also sang the Fleetwood Mac song “Sara” for the first time since 2008.

The next date on the tour is April 8 in Arlington, TX and will continue on and off through November.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

texas-man-files-wrongful-death-suit-against-3-women-he-claims-aided-ex-wife’s-abortion
insert_link

National News

Texas man files wrongful death suit against 3 women he claims aided ex-wife’s abortion

(TEXAS) -- A Texas man is suing three women he alleges helped his now ex-wife obtain medication for an abortion. Marcus Silva filed a wrongful death lawsuit on March 9 seeking more than $1 million in damages from each of the women, claiming their assistance in procuring the abortion medication is equivalent to aiding murder. Silva's ex-wife is not named as a defendant in the suit. The complaint notes that […]

todayMarch 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%