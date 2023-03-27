Billy Joel joined by ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons at MSG residency

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Billy Joel returned to New York this weekend for the 88th show of his Madison Square Garden residency and brought out a special guest for the occasion – ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons.

According to Stereogum, the two Billys joined forces for the ZZ Top tracks “La Grange” and “Tush,” with Joel telling the audience the experience was “a fantasy come true.”

You can watch fan-shot videos of both performances on YouTube.

Joel’s next MSG residency show is set for April 22, and he’s inching ever closer to his milestone 100th show. He recently announced his 94th concert at MSG will take place September 10, with presale tickets set to go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. ET and the general sale happening March 31 at 10 a.m. ET.

A complete list of Billy Joel tour dates can be found at billyjoel.com.