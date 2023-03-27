AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel joined by ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons at MSG residency

todayMarch 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Billy Joel returned to New York this weekend for the 88th show of his Madison Square Garden residency and brought out a special guest for the occasion – ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons.

According to Stereogum, the two Billys joined forces for the ZZ Top tracks “La Grange” and “Tush,” with Joel telling the audience the experience was “a fantasy come true.”  

You can watch fan-shot videos of both performances on YouTube.

Joel’s next MSG residency show is set for April 22, and he’s inching ever closer to his milestone 100th show. He recently announced his 94th concert at MSG will take place September 10, with presale tickets set to go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. ET and the general sale happening March 31 at 10 a.m. ET.

A complete list of Billy Joel tour dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

former-iron-maiden-vocalist-blaze-bayley-hospitalized-following-heart-attack
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley hospitalized following heart attack

Kevin Nixon/Classic Rock Magazine/Future Publishing via Getty Images Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack over the weekend. A post on Bayley's Instagram published Sunday by the musician's management team reads, "We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening & is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment." The post adds […]

todayMarch 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%