AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Black developers push to diversify the creators behind the pixels

todayMarch 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — The video game industry is one of the most lucrative tech sectors in the world, bringing in $159.3 billion globally, according to the International Trade Administration. But not everyone is getting a piece of that pot.

Only 4% of game creators identify as Black, according to a study by the International Game Developers Association.

Now some Black developers and historically Black universities are looking to change those statistics and, in turn, improve representation in the games themselves.

“We’re going to see diversity in all types of gaming, from the controllers that we use, to the storylines that are being told, to the characters that you’re seeing,” Jaycee Holmes, the director of curriculum for the nonprofit CodeHouse told ABC News. “More seats at the table means more quality gaming and experiences.”

Holmes’ brother Ernest, a software engineer at Google, co-founded CodeHouse to introduce more young Black students to the world of computer science and coding. Ernest Holmes told ABC News that he was shocked when he got to Google’s offices and saw there weren’t many minorities.

“I just do that. I want to be a part of the change to make something amazing happen,” he said.

CodeHouse has set up an annual event that invites 3,000 Atlanta high school students to meet with developers from tech companies such as Google and Netflix, and allows the young developers to get a hands-on look at how their apps and products are made.

CodeHouse isn’t the only organization helping to make these connections.

At Spelman College’s Innovation Lab, Black students are learning the foundations of video game creation. The school recently invited students from a dozen other HBCUs for a weekend crash course in game development and 65% of the students who attended had no experience in game design or development, according to Anetha Evans, a Spelman student lab leader.

Madeline Brown, a Spelman computer science major who won honors at the event, said she looks forward to connecting the world through her games.

“I wanted to be able to show a Black woman’s experience through gaming, and so I feel like gaming allows for people to step in somebody else’s shoes, and so it builds empathy with communities that you often times wouldn’t have interactions with,” she said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

“i-was-knocked-out”:-kevin-bacon-and-kyra-sedgwick-reflect-on-falling-in-love-more-than-35-years-ago
insert_link

Entertainment News

“I was knocked out”: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick reflect on falling in love more than 35 years ago

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are reflecting on their decadeslong love story. The two actors met on the set of the movie Lemon Sky in 1987 (it aired on PBS the following year), and the rest, as they say, was history. "I was knocked out," Bacon, 64, told People of seeing future wife Sedgwick, 57, for the first time. "I thought she was amazing." […]

todayMarch 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%