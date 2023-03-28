AD
Rev Rock Report

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler attends Taylor Swift concert with grandkids

todayMarch 28, 2023

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is certainly gathering masses on her ongoing Eras Tour, including one Geezer Butler.

In an Instagram post, the Black Sabbath bassist reveals he recently attended one of the pop superstar’s concerts with his wife and grandkids.

“Night out @taylorswift,” Butler captions the post, which includes a photo of him and his family.

In other unexpected Black Sabbath crossovers, T-Pain put out a cover of the metal legends’ “War Pigs” last week for his new On Top of the Covers. Butler encouraged fans to check out T-Pain’s rendition, calling it “great.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

