AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bobbi Kelly Ercoline, woman on the cover of the Woodstock soundtrack, dies﻿﻿

todayMarch 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Rhino Entertainment Company/A Warner Music Group Company

Bobbi Kelly Ercoline, whose photo appears on the cover of the soundtrack to Woodstock, has died at the age of 73. The news was announced on Facebook by her husband, Nick Ercoline, who was just her boyfriend when the iconic picture of them wrapped in a blanket was taken at the concert.

“She lived her life well, and left this world in a much better place. If you knew her, you loved her. She lived by her saying, ‘Be kind,’” Ercoline wrote. “She didn’t deserve this past years nightmare, but she isn’t suffering from the physical pain anymore and that brings some comfort to us.” 

According to Rolling Stone, Bobbi and Nick were just 20 when they decided to go to the festival, which was about an hour from Middletown, New York, where they lived. They had only been dating a few months at the time but wound up marrying two years later, and stayed married for 54 years. 

The soundtrack, Woodstock: Music From the Original Soundtrack and More, was released May 11, 1970. It features performances by Crosby, Stills, Nash & YoungThe WhoJoe CockerJoan Baez and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bruce-springsteen-and-the-e-street-band-add-more-us-shows
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band add more US shows

Photo by Rob DeMartin Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band continue to add shows to their North American tour.  The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers added a second North American leg last month, and now they’ve added two more dates to the trek. The new shows include Springsteen’s return to San Diego, with a December 2 show at Pechanga Arena.  Plus, due to overwhelming demand, they've added a second show […]

todayMarch 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%