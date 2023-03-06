AD
Boy Meets Congress: Ben Savage makes political run official

todayMarch 6, 2023

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage is officially running for Congress. In a post to Instagram, Savage explained he’s running for Rep. Adam Schiff‘s House seat. Schiff recently announced he’s running in the Democratic primary for recently retired California Sen. Dianne Feinstein‘s seat.

“I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community,” says the actor best known for playing Cory Matthews on the 1990s ABC coming-of-age sitcom and its 2014 Disney Channel spinoff, Girl Meets World.

The Golden State’s 30th Congressional District encompasses West Hollywood, Burbank and parts of Pasadena.

“I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all. I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues,” said the actor and brother of Wonder YearsFred Savage.

Before plugging his website, SavageForCongress.com, Ben said, “It’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

As reported in January, Savage submitted paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run as a Democrat.

In 2022, Savage unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

