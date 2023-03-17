AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Boy Meets Wife: Ben Savage reportedly weds Tessa Angermeier

todayMarch 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

Ben Savage and his longtime girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier, tied the knot in February, according to Us Weekly.

“Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn’t be happier for you ‘guuuyyyss’,” an attendee captioned a since-deleted post from February 19, which included a carousel of photos of the couple, including one of Savage, and Angermeier dressed in a tux and a white gown, respectively, with floral arrangements around them. Ben’s brother, Fred Savage, can also be seen standing with the couple, who was tagged in the post.

Neither Savage, 42, nor Angermier, 30, have confirmed the wedding, though Tessa changed the name on her Instagram account to Tessa Savage.

The Boy Meets World actor seemingly announced the couple’s engagement on his Instagram in January, sharing a photo of the couple posing together in front of a lake with Angermeier’s left hand on display with a ring on that finger.

While the post didn’t explicitly mention a proposal, many flooded the comments to celebrate the twosome.

Danica McKellar, who starred in The Wonder Years with Savage’s brother, Fred, wrote, “Congratulations!!” followed by several heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries actress Arielle Kebbel left a trio of red heart emojis under the post.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-‘banshees’-oscar-nominee-barry-keoghan-could-join-‘gladiator’-sequel,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: ‘Banshees’ Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan could join ‘Gladiator’ sequel, and more

The Banshees of Inisherin's Barry Keoghan is in talks to star in Ridley Scott's untitled Gladiator sequel, alongside Paul Mescal, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Mescal will reportedly play Lucius, the son of Lucilla -- played by Connie Nielsen -- and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. Scott's first Gladiator movie, released in 2000, starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a former […]

todayMarch 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%