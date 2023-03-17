Boy Meets Wife: Ben Savage reportedly weds Tessa Angermeier

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

Ben Savage and his longtime girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier, tied the knot in February, according to Us Weekly.

“Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn’t be happier for you ‘guuuyyyss’,” an attendee captioned a since-deleted post from February 19, which included a carousel of photos of the couple, including one of Savage, and Angermeier dressed in a tux and a white gown, respectively, with floral arrangements around them. Ben’s brother, Fred Savage, can also be seen standing with the couple, who was tagged in the post.

Neither Savage, 42, nor Angermier, 30, have confirmed the wedding, though Tessa changed the name on her Instagram account to Tessa Savage.

The Boy Meets World actor seemingly announced the couple’s engagement on his Instagram in January, sharing a photo of the couple posing together in front of a lake with Angermeier’s left hand on display with a ring on that finger.

While the post didn’t explicitly mention a proposal, many flooded the comments to celebrate the twosome.

Danica McKellar, who starred in The Wonder Years with Savage’s brother, Fred, wrote, “Congratulations!!” followed by several heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries actress Arielle Kebbel left a trio of red heart emojis under the post.