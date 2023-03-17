Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band resume tour after postponing three shows

John Autey / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images)

After postponing three shows due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band returned to the stage Thursday night for a show at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

According to the Asbury Park Press, The Boss didn’t talk about the illness that forced the postponement of the shows in Columbus, Ohio; Uncasville, Connecticut; and Albany, New York, or who it actually affected.

Regardless, it sounds like everyone was healthy and raring to play, with the 73-year-old Bruce and the band rocking the house for two hours and 45 minutes. The set included “Prove It All Night,” “Letters To You,” “The Promise Land,” “Trapped,” “Backstreets,” “Thunder Road,” “Born To Run” and “Rosalita.”

“I love being in Philadelphia,” The Boss said during the show. “Philadelphia has meant so much to us for such a long time. Thank you for a beautiful reception.”

The band’s next concert is happening Saturday in State College, Pennsylvania. The first U.S. leg of the tour wraps April 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, before they hit Europe later in April. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.