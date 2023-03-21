AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen honored at the White House with the National Medal of Arts

todayMarch 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen has added another honor to his list of achievements. The Boss was at the White House Tuesday where President Joe Biden honored him with the National Medal of Arts, which “honors exemplary individuals and organizations that have advanced the arts in America.”

“The work of our honorees is as diverse as the nation that celebrates with them today, but common threads weave them together in many ways,” Biden said at the ceremony. “The pursuit of excellence, the drive to create, the yearning to connect and the boldness to be truth tellers, bridge builders and change seekers.” He added, “Above all you are masters of your craft.”

When it came to Bruce, who received the customary chants of “Bruuuce,” Biden tried to claim him for Delaware instead of New Jersey, which drew laughs. “Bruce Springsteen a poet, troubadour a chronicler of American life, resilience and hope,” Biden said, noting the rocker’s many achievements including the “love of millions of fans across generations.”

In announcing the honor, the National Endowment of the Arts called Springsteen, “one of our greatest performers and storytellers,” adding, “Bruce Springsteen’s music celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds, and gives us hope, capturing the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American.”

This isn’t the first time Springsteen has been honored in Washington, D.C. He was previously recognized with the Kennedy Center Honors in 2009, and President Barack Obama honored him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

with-trump-case-looming,-what-is-an-indictment?
insert_link

National News

With Trump case looming, what is an indictment?

(NEW YORK) -- Criminal prosecution proceedings typically start with an arrest and a court appearance, but legal experts say that on many occasions, especially in white collar crimes, suspects aren't hit with charges or a visit from an officer until long after an official investigation is underway. Being charged vs. indicted Typically, if a crime is being investigated, law enforcement agents will make an arrest, file initial charges and bring a […]

todayMarch 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%