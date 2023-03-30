AD
‘Captain America: New World Order’ cast members caught on camera

todayMarch 30, 2023

Marvel Studios

A sharp-eyed photographer managed to get a few shots of the cast of Captain America: New World Order, including Liv Tyler‘s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The scene was apparently being shot at a cemetery in Georgia, one of Marvel Studios’ prime production locations, with Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson standing solemnly at a funeral.

Next to him, also in an Air Force uniform, is actress Xosha Roquemore. One photo in the collection posted by the gossip site Just Jared shows both actors suspiciously eyeing the spoiler-hungry shutterbug.

Tyler’s Betty Ross is seen in the photos as well, wearing mourning black, as is Israeli actress Shira Haas.

For fans, the rumor mill started spinning fast — after all, we don’t know whose burial they’re attending — though Betty’s reappearance hints it could have something to do with her former love interest, Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

While William Hurt, who played Betty’s father Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross onscreen passed away in 2022, it’s not him: Harrison Ford has succeeded Hurt in playing Ross in the forthcoming movie.

The fourth Captain America film, this time with Mackie as Cap, is slated to open May 3, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

