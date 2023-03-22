AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce announces 100th Opry performance + new merch line

todayMarch 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Carly Pearce has announced that her milestone 100th Grand Ole Opry performance will be on April 11. Now an Opry member, Carly first made her debut on the hallowed stage on May 30, 2015.

“When I made my Grand Ole Opry debut in 2015, I had hopes and dreams that I would be able to align with them in a much larger way as my career progressed,” Carly shares. “To now be at my 100th performance and to think about everything that has happened in the years that followed my debut, I am so proud to be a member of the Opry and know that they are a true partner of mine.”

Carly’s 100th performance show will also feature special guests such as Ricky Skaggs and The Isaacs, and will be aired on Circle Television’s Opry Live on Saturday, April 22.

Additionally, the “What He Didn’t Do” singer has launched a new Opry merchandise line, The Carly Pearce Collection, which includes items such as T-shirts and sticker packs. 

“I am also so excited to have a new merchandise line launching with the Grand Ole Opry,” notes Carly. “It will forever be a huge part of my story & a huge passion in my life to continue to keep the Opry at the forefront of our genre.”

To view the collection, visit the Opry’s online shop.

Carly’s new live album, 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City), drops on Friday, March 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

shooting-reported-at-denver-high-school,-two-faculty-members-hospitalized
insert_link

National News

Shooting reported at Denver high school, two faculty members hospitalized

Thinkstock Images/Getty Images (DENVER) -- Two faculty members have been hospitalized following a shooting at East High School in Denver, according to Denver police and the school district. Authorities said they believe the suspect is no longer at the scene. The high school is on lockdown, with all students in their third period classrooms, according to Denver Public Schools. This shooting comes two years to the day after a mass […]

todayMarch 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%