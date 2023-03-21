AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce knows exactly where her Grammy trophy is going

todayMarch 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Earlier this year, Carly Pearce won her first Grammy award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Though the trophy has yet to arrive at her doorstep, Carly already knows exactly where she’s going to put it — and it’s somewhere of sentimental value.

“I have like an area now that has all of my awards,” says Carly, who has also won several CMA, CMT and ACM awards. “And my grandma, when she was little, used to sit around this really old radio from the ’40s that my great-grandfather always listened to. And he loved country music and listened to WSM all the time.”

“And my parents, for my induction into the Grand Ole Opry, they had it refurbished, the radio,” she adds. “So it’s in my house now, and I think that the Grammy is gonna sit right on top of the radio.”

Carly’s single “What He Didn’t Do” is currently number three and ascending the country charts. The singer is also nominated for two CMT Music Awards: Female Video of the Year for “What He Didn’t Do,” and CMT Performance of the Year with LeAnn Rimes and Ashley McBryde for their “One Way Ticket” performance on CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tommy-shaw,-billy-f.-gibbons-&-more-set-for-axs-tv’s-new-series-‘vinyl-obsession’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Tommy Shaw, Billy F. Gibbons & more set for AXS TV’s new series ‘Vinyl Obsession’

Photo by Shannon Altner Lots of folks seemed to be obsessed with vinyl these days, and that includes plenty of musicians who are about to share their love in a new AXS TV series launching next month.  Vinyl Obsession, the latest addition to the network’s Sunday Night Rocks lineup, follows musicians to Grimey’s Record Shop in Nashville. They'll talk about their career and influences, and pick out five vinyl albums […]

todayMarch 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%