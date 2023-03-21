Carly Pearce knows exactly where her Grammy trophy is going

Earlier this year, Carly Pearce won her first Grammy award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Though the trophy has yet to arrive at her doorstep, Carly already knows exactly where she’s going to put it — and it’s somewhere of sentimental value.

“I have like an area now that has all of my awards,” says Carly, who has also won several CMA, CMT and ACM awards. “And my grandma, when she was little, used to sit around this really old radio from the ’40s that my great-grandfather always listened to. And he loved country music and listened to WSM all the time.”

“And my parents, for my induction into the Grand Ole Opry, they had it refurbished, the radio,” she adds. “So it’s in my house now, and I think that the Grammy is gonna sit right on top of the radio.”

Carly’s single “What He Didn’t Do” is currently number three and ascending the country charts. The singer is also nominated for two CMT Music Awards: Female Video of the Year for “What He Didn’t Do,” and CMT Performance of the Year with LeAnn Rimes and Ashley McBryde for their “One Way Ticket” performance on CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends.