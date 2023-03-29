AD
Entertainment News

CBS renews ‘Blue Bloods’ for season 14 for less green

todayMarch 29, 2023

©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

On Wednesday, CBS touted the 14th season renewal of its acclaimed cop drama Blue Bloods, which will keep the show on the air through the 2023-24 season.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said the show “dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor” for the network.

In the announcement, she also noted, “Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

Behind the scenes, however, there reportedly was some family drama when it comes to money, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As with any show that’s run as long as Blue Bloods, things get pricey. However, the trade says the producers and cast, including Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Len Cariou, agreed to a 25% pay cut to keep the show walking the beat on the network.

The show is Friday’s #1 primetime program. With 9.54 million viewers just watching terrestrial TV, it’s the #3-rated drama on television.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

