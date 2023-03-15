AD




Entertainment News

Charity Lawson announced as ‘The Bachelorette’ for season 20

todayMarch 15, 2023

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All ended with a franchise first, with host Jesse Palmer surprising Monday’s castoff Charity Lawson with an invitation to be next season’s Bachelorette, which she eagerly accepted.

The unsuspecting Lawson, thinking she was participating in a this-or-that game for the show’s social media, answered a series of questions from Palmer, ending with Bachelor in Paradise or The Bachelorette.

Lawson answered, “The Bachelorette,” to which Palmer replied, “I’m glad you said that… I want you to be our next Bachelorette.”

“Stop! Is this for real?” asked Lawson. “No way! Oh my god, I’m gonna cry.”

Palmer then followed with, “Is that a yes? Will you do it?”

“Absolutely!” Lawson said. “100 percent!” I’m shaking right now.”

Through tears, she shared, “I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life. It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after.”

Charity, the 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia who was sent home after Monday’s hometowns episode, said in a statement that she hopes to find “a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is.”

The Bachelorette returns later this year on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

