Buck Country Music News

Charlie Puth enlists Dan + Shay for “That’s Not How This Works”

todayMarch 31, 2023

Atlantic Records

Charlie Puth has tapped hit country duo Dan + Shay for his new song, “That’s Not How This Works.”

Penned by Charlie, Jordan Reynolds and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, the searing heartbreak tune centers around a protagonist who struggles to heal from a breakup because of an ex who’s still leading him on.

“Really proud of this song we created with our friend + musical genius @charlieputh,” Dan + Shay write on Instagram. 

“I wrote That’s Not How This Works on zoom with @danandshay in April of 2020. I went through many changes musically in my life, but always kept this song in my back pocket because I knew how special it was,” Charlie recalls on Instagram. 

“It was after all the song that propelled me into the next phase of my life. It was the song that healed me,” he adds. “With all of these feelings that I hadn’t come face to face with before, I finally mustered up the courage to put a melody against them. When you listen to this song, I hope you feel what I felt when I wrote it- a sense of relief.”

“That’s Not How This Works” is the first new music from Dan + Shay since their 2021 album, Good Things. The record includes their current single, “You,” which is number 11 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

