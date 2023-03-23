AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Cheech & Chong cooking up their own biopic

todayMarch 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Stoner comedy kings Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong — a.k.a. Cheech & Chong — are teaming up for their first joint-screen collaboration in a decade, a biopic known for the time being as Untitled Cheech & Chong Project.

“We are excited to show the world how two dudes from completely different backgrounds got together, changed comedy, and made cannabis mainstream!” the duo said in a joint statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

Cheech & Chong rose to fame in the 1970s with their stand-up routines and Grammy-winning albums that centered on marijuana and counterculture before branching out into movies, starting with 1978’s Up in Smoke, followed by Things Are Tough All Over in 1982, Still Smokin’ in 1983 and The Corsican Brothers in 1984. They split up in 1985 but reunited sporadically projects like Cheech & Chong’s Animated Movie in 2013.

Marin also pursued an acting career that included a regular role in the CBS series Nash Bridges and films including the 1996 Kevin Costner movie Tin Cup. Chong was arrested in 2003 for selling drug paraphernalia and spent almost a year in jail.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-hbo-max-working-on-heidi-fleiss-series,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: HBO Max working on Heidi Fleiss series, and more

Netflix has released the first-look trailer for its To All the Boys I've Loved Before spinoff, XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart returns as Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, in the 10-episode series, which finds the younger Covey sibling "jetting off on her very own adventure," per the streamer. "After making things happen for her sister...it’s time for Kitty to experience an epic story of her own. She’ll learn quickly that love is a lot harder when […]

todayMarch 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%