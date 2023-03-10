AD
Mike FM Music News

Cher makes her red carpet debut with boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards

todayMarch 10, 2023

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

﻿Cher ﻿made her relationship with ﻿Alexander “A.E.” Edwards even more official by walking the red carpet with him on Thursday.

ET Canada reports the pair attended the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show and exchanged PDA in front of the cameras as they walked into the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. This marks the first time the pair walked a red carpet together.

The singer wore a purple, metallic Versace jacket with studs embedded into the fabric, along with tight purple pants and chunky platform boots, while her beau opted for a black suit.

Cher, who is 76, has been romantically linked with Edwards, who is 37, since last November, when they were seen holding hands outside a Hollywood hot spot. She later confirmed the relationship by tweeting a picture of him along with a heart emoji. 

The legendary singer has received a fair amount of backlash over their age difference, but she isn’t giving the criticism much oxygen. 

When appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, Cher had said, “Well, on paper, [our relationship looks] kinda ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous … he’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny … and I think he’s quite handsome!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

