Chicago cop shot and killed while responding to call: Police

WLS-TV

(CHICAGO) — A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Wednesday while responding to a call about a person with a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The officer was shot multiple times while exchanging gunfire with a suspect, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference Wednesday evening.

The officer, who was on the force for five years, succumbed to his injuries at Mt. Sinai Hospital, the superintendent said.

The suspect, who police say is an 18-year-old, was shot in the head and is critically injured, Brown added.

Police said the suspect only had a single prior violation before Wednesday’s shooting.

“Every officer in this police department, and for that matter, every officer in this country is grieving today,” Brown said.

“If you see an officer tonight, or the next day, or the day after that, thank them for their service,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was also at the press conference, said.