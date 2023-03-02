AD
National News

Chicago police officer shot and killed while responding to call: Police

March 2, 2023

WLS-TV

(CHICAGO) — A Chicago police officer has been shot and killed while responding to a call about a person with a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The officer was shot multiple times Wednesday while exchanging gunfire with a suspect, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference.

The slain officer, identified as Andres Vasquez-Lasso, “died while protecting Chicago and its people,” the department tweeted.

He was on the force for five years, Brown said.

The suspect, who police say is an 18-year-old, was shot in the head and is critically injured, Brown said.

“Every officer in this police department, and for that matter, every officer in this country is grieving today,” Brown said.

“If you see an officer tonight, or the next day, or the day after that, thank them for their service,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot added.

The fatal shooting came hours after Brown announced he would be resigning from the police department.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

