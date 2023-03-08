AD
Local News

City of Fredericksburg’s Leaf Collection Program continues

todayMarch 8, 2023

Background
City of Fredericksburg officials want to remind residents that the city’s annual spring leaf collection program will begin on Monday, March 13. This program is offered to city residents twice a year, free of charge, to residential customers in hopes of encouraging beautification, but it is not a year-round service.

Residents are reminded to:

Rake leaves onto the street roughly 12 inches from the curb.

Do not rake limbs, twigs, wire, rocks, bricks or other debris along the leaves for collection.

Avoid parking vehicles near leaf piles.

Leaves mixed with limbs, grass clippings and other debris will not be collected.

Residents can have additional debris picked up by contacting the Street Department with a minimal collection charge of $100. If leaves are placed out after the completion of the leaf collection, the resident will be notified to properly dispose of their debris.

Upon completion of the spring leaf collection, there will be no leaf collection until the 2023-24 fall-winter leaf pick up program begins, tentatively scheduled for the beginning of November. For additional questions, call the Street Division at (830) 9967-7521.

Written by: Michelle Layton

Sports News

Baseball Defeats Hardin-Simmons University 8-2

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team won their road non-conference game against Hardin-Simmons University 8-2. The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the Cowboys from Hardin-Simmons University. Schreiner got the game started early with six runs scored at the top of the 1st inning and never looked back. They would go on to add two more runs to their total as the game progressed and held […]

todayMarch 8, 2023

