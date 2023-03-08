City of Fredericksburg’s Leaf Collection Program continues

AD

City of Fredericksburg officials want to remind residents that the city’s annual spring leaf collection program will begin on Monday, March 13. This program is offered to city residents twice a year, free of charge, to residential customers in hopes of encouraging beautification, but it is not a year-round service.

Residents are reminded to:

Rake leaves onto the street roughly 12 inches from the curb.

Do not rake limbs, twigs, wire, rocks, bricks or other debris along the leaves for collection.

Avoid parking vehicles near leaf piles.

Leaves mixed with limbs, grass clippings and other debris will not be collected.

Residents can have additional debris picked up by contacting the Street Department with a minimal collection charge of $100. If leaves are placed out after the completion of the leaf collection, the resident will be notified to properly dispose of their debris.

Upon completion of the spring leaf collection, there will be no leaf collection until the 2023-24 fall-winter leaf pick up program begins, tentatively scheduled for the beginning of November. For additional questions, call the Street Division at (830) 9967-7521.

