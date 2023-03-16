AD
Local News

City of Kerrville encourages water conservation

todayMarch 16, 2023

The City of Kerrville is passing along some helpful water conservation tips as dry conditions continue and summer is quickly approaching. The City is currently under Stage 1 conservation measures.

The strategies outlined by the city are aimed at encouraging citizens to conserve and use water wisely at all times throughout the year and also outline a recommended plant list for the area. Along with helpful tips on the selection of plants and trees, city officials say another key factor in maintaining an environmentally sound landscape is to evaluate your watering methods.

The City of Kerrville encourages citizens to practice good stewardship by finding ways to use less water inside your home, as well. The City has been proactive in managing water resources for decades, and in 2019 completed a long-range water supply study.

For further information regarding water use and the recommended plant list for the Hill Country, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov/889/Water-Conservation. Copies are also available at the Water Records Division office located at City Hall.

Written by: Michelle Layton

