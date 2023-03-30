AD
‘Concerts by the River’ series resumes Friday

todayMarch 30, 2023

The popular ‘Concerts by the River’ series hosted by the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department kicks off 2023 this Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights as they enjoy live country music provided by Mike Blakely accompanied by Jake Martin & Woody Eastman, and the duo “Fredbird.”

City officials want to remind citizens that glass containers and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not permitted in parks pursuant to city ordinance. La Tapatia food truck and The Trailhead Beer Garden will be on site with offerings available for purchase.

Kerrville Parks and Rec. want to thank Crenwelge Motors for sponsoring Friday’s event and encourage any business interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor to contact the city at (830) 257-7300 for more information. Additional details regarding future concerts can be found on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

