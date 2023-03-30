‘Concerts by the River’ series resumes Friday

Softball Splits Double-Header Against Wellesley College
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team split their home double-header against Wellesley College 9-2, 4-2. The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference double-header against Wellesley College. GAME 1 (SCH 9 - WEL 2) The Mountaineers opened up the double-header with solid production from their batters. Schreiner scored nine runs on nine hits with RBIs from Hannah Kollmansberger, Yadira Lopez (2), Haley Pair (2), Annie Wallace, and Rylee Ohlhausen (2). It […]