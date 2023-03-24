Coyote injures two toddlers in separate attacks in Scottsdale: Officials

Mark Newman/Getty Images

(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) — Arizona officials are searching for a large coyote who they say injured two toddlers in separate attacks in Scottsdale this week.

Both toddlers were treated for minor injuries and released following the incidents on Saturday and Wednesday, according to Arizona’s Game and Fish Department.

“The coyote shows little fear of people and may have been illegally fed in the past,” the department said in a statement on Thursday. “Parents of toddlers in the area should keep their children close when outdoors and be vigilant.”

The Game and Fish Department said it’s patrolling the area with help from Scottsdale police.

The department asks anyone who spots a coyote to immediately call 623-236-7201.