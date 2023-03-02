AD
National News

Cross-country storm slams the West before bringing tornadoes to the South

todayMarch 2, 2023

(NEW YORK) — A major cross-country storm that first brought blizzard conditions to California is now heading to Nevada and Arizona before taking aim on the South.

In the wake of the storm, Yosemite National Park is buried under 15 feet of snow and is closed indefinitely.

Near Lake Tahoe, California, an avalanche buried the first two stories of a three-story apartment building Tuesday night. No injuries were reported, according to the Placer County sheriff.

In San Bernardino County, California, where some residents are stranded, officials said Wednesday, “Our No. 1 priority is to get our residents the food, the medicine and access that they need. Plowing is going to continue over the course of the next several days.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in 13 counties hit by the severe winter weather and activated the California National Guard to help support operations.

As the storm marches east, winter storm warnings are in effect north of Las Vegas and extend to the Mexican border.

Tucson, Arizona, is under a winter weather advisory. Tucson residents could get the same amount of snow that New York City saw on Tuesday.

This storm then will move into the Heartland, bringing a severe weather outbreak on Thursday and Friday.

First, an enhanced risk for severe weather has been issued from Texas to Tennessee, where very large hail, damaging winds and strong tornadoes are possible through the evening.

Then comes the major threat on Thursday when strong tornadoes are possible and winds could top 70 mph. Cities in the bull’s-eye on Thursday include Dallas, Little Rock, Texarkana and Shreveport.

Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding from Oklahoma to Tennessee.

This severe weather moves into the southeast on Friday, with Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas in the storm zone.

By Friday afternoon, that same storm system will bring snow or a wintry mix from Chicago to New York City, and heavy rain to Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Written by: ABC News

