Mike FM Music News

Cruisin’ Tough: New Kids on the Block’s fan cruise sets sail in October

todayMarch 6, 2023

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Attention, Blockheads: Get ready to set sail with New Kids on the Block on the eighth installment of their fan cruise.

The NKOTB Cruise 2023 is set for October 12-16, departing from Miami on the Carnival Conquest, stopping at Half Moon Cay and then returning to Miami. Fan club presales start March 9 at noon ET; presales for previous cruise guests start that day at 2 p.m. ET. The general sale starts March 10 at 12 p.m. ET.

In addition to all the normal cruise-related activities, there’ll be live concerts by New Kids on the Block and special fan activities.

Visit NKOTBCruise.com for more details.

The first NKOTB cruise took place in 2009, and it’s been held on and off ever since.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

