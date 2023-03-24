AD
National News

Dangerous tornado outbreak heads to the South: Latest forecast

todayMarch 24, 2023

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A dangerous tornado outbreak is headed to the South, where intense, long-track tornadoes reaching EF-3 or higher are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds and large hail are also a threat all the way to Tennessee and Indiana, as is flash flooding, which could stretch from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania.

The storms will start up in eastern Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas Friday afternoon and will strengthen in the evening along the Mississippi River from Louisiana to Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee.

To the north, along the Ohio River Valley, Friday thunderstorms could spark several inches of rain and flash flooding.

The same storm system will bring snow from Iowa to Michigan on Saturday morning.

This storm will then move into the Northeast on Saturday, bringing rainy, windy and chilly conditions.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayMarch 24, 2023

