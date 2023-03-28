AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dead & Company launches charity sweepstakes for VIP tickets to Cornell show

todayMarch 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Dead & Company is set to play Cornell University’s Barton Hall on May 8, as previously reported, and now they are giving fans a chance to win a VIP experience at the very special show.

The band has launched a Fandiem sweepstakes: The winner and a guest will nab two VIP Pit tickets to the concert, along with early entry into Barton Hall. They also get admission to the Cornell ’23 VIP reception the night before, which features a special photo exhibit. The prize also includes a limited event poster, an on-site experience concierge, roundtrip airfare to Ithaca, New York, and two-night hotel accommodations.

Proceeds from the sweepstakes, as well as the concert, benefit MusiCares and The Cornell 2030 Project. The deadline to enter is April 25.

The new Cornell show coincides with the 46th anniversary of the Grateful Dead’s infamous May 8, 1977, Barton Hall concert, which was a legendary band bootleg before officially being released in May 2017. In 2012, a soundboard recording of the show was chosen by the Library of Congress for the National Recording Registry.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

mental-health-impacts-on-children-who-survive-mass-shootings
insert_link

National News

Mental health impacts on children who survive mass shootings

(NEW YORK) -- As the United States reels from yet another mass school shooting, experts warn that young children are suffering from its devastating impacts. A total of three children, all age nine -- as well as three adults -- were killed at the Covenant School in Nashville in what President Joe Biden referred to as "sick" and "heartbreaking." Children can respond in a wide range of ways including being numb […]

todayMarch 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%