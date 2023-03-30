AD
Def Leppard drops video for ‘Drastic Symphonies’’ version of “Animal”

todayMarch 30, 2023

Mercury Records

Def Leppard has shared a new director’s cut video for their reimagined version of the 1987 track “Animal.” It will be featured on their upcoming album, Drastic Symphonies, which has the rockers reimagining their classic tracks with the help of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The video features footage of the orchestra recording the tune, along with clips of the band’s live performance and some snippets from the original 1987 video. Many of these clips are superimposed over atmospheric footage of a rundown castle, a group of naked mannequins — some with instruments, and more. 

Drastic Symphonies is set to drop on May 19 on CD, two-LP black vinyl, limited two-LP colored vinyl, limited two-LP picture disc, CD/Blu-ray (Atmos) and digitally. It is available for preorder now.

