AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen issues statement on Florida attack

todayMarch 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rick Allen, the drummer of Def Leppard, issued a statement exclusively to ABC News on Sunday in response to being violently assaulted in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last week.

“Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren [Monroe] was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space,” the statement said, adding they are focused on “healing for everyone involved.”

“We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy,” the statement continued. “We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people. To all of the fans, veterans and first responders in our global community, we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times.

Police arrested Ohio teenager Max Hartley, 19, after he allegedly attacked the 59-year-old drummer outside of the Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale on March 13, a day after the band played at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, according to authorities.

Allen, who lost his arm in an accident in 1984 and has played the drums with one arm ever since, hit his head after Hartley allegedly came up from behind and threw him to the ground, according to a police report reviewed by ABC News.

A woman who reportedly tried to interfere in the incident was also allegedly attacked by Hartley, who began hitting her and dragging her by her hair, according to police.

Hartley was caught shortly after the incident and has since been charged with four counts of criminal mischief, a felony; one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of aggravated battery, according to a Fort Lauderdale police incident report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

5-minors-killed-in-crash-after-car-veers-off-highway-in-new-york:-officials
insert_link

National News

5 minors killed in crash after car veers off highway in New York: Officials

Sheila Paras/Getty Images (SCARSDALE, N.Y.) -- Five minors have been killed in a crash after a vehicle veered off a highway in Westchester, New York, according to officials. The victims, four boys and a girl, ranged in age from 8 to 17 years old, according to a news release from Westchester County Public Safety. The Nissan Rogue the children were traveling in struck a tree and caught fire after it veered […]

todayMarch 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%