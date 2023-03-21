AD
Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard takes fans behind the scenes of their Santiago & Chile concerts

todayMarch 21, 2023

Ross Halfin

Def Leppard is giving fans another look at their life on the road. The band just shared the third installment in their ‘Behind the World Tour’ diary, this time highlighting stops in Chile and Brazil. 

The episode kicks off with the band at a Santiago cemetery for a photo shoot with photographer Ross Halfin, and later features footage of the band at another photoshoot in São Paulo with some of their tourmates in Mötley Crüe

There’s also lots of footage of the band on and off stage at both gigs, as well them enjoying Mötley’s set. The clip also shows Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott meeting a fan in São Paulo who gives him a small model she made of him based on an old photo taken by Halfin.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are set to resume their World Tour May 22 in Sheffield, England. You can find a complete list of tour dates can be found at defleppard.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

