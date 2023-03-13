AD
Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard’s anthology book now coming to bookstores

todayMarch 13, 2023

Background
Genesis Publications

More Def Leppard fans will now be able to get their hands on the band’s anthology book, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard. 

The book, which is described as “part memoir, part scrapbook,” was originally announced in October. It was released in two limited editions — The Collector’s and Deluxe editions — which were quickly snapped up by fans.

For fans who missed out on the first release, Genesis Publications recently announced it’s coming out in a hard cover bookstore edition on May 9. 

The book features hundreds of pieces of history of the band, including handwritten correspondence, photos of stage clothing, set lists, lyrics, music video storyboards and album artwork, along with pictures of the band on tour, in the studio, backstage and on planes.

The book is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

