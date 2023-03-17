AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Denzel Washington reportedly in talks to join ‘Gladiator’ sequel

todayMarch 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Academy Award-winning Gladiator director Ridley Scott‘s forthcoming sequel might just get more Oscar gold. Two-time winner Denzel Washington is in talks to join the epic, according to Variety.

The Denzel news comes a day after The Banshees of Inisherin nominee Barry Keoghan was rumored to be circling the film. 

Aftersun Oscar nominee Paul Mescal is already attached to the movie, which will reportedly have him playing Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s murderous Emperor Commodus; Spencer Treat Clark played the role as a child in the original film.

Incidentally, Denzel worked with Scott’s late director brother Tony for the films Crimson Tide in 1995 and Man on Fire in 2004, before working with Ridley in 2007’s crime thriller American Gangster.

The Gladiator sequel is slated for release November 22, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

people-are-coming-after-the-oscars-photographer-lady-gaga-helped-on-the-red-carpet
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

People are coming after the Oscars photographer Lady Gaga helped on the red carpet

ABC Lady Gaga made headlines for helping a photographer who fell on the red carpet, but now that photographer is being lambasted online. Page Six reports a clip of the incident that was taken at another angle surfaced online, and fans took issue with how the photographer seemingly thanked the pop star. After she helps the unidentified man to his feet, he's seen briefly patting her waist before rushing out of her way. […]

todayMarch 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%