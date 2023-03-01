AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley hints at new tour announcement

todayMarch 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Dierks Bentley just dropped his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, but fans wonder if he is planning to take the new music on the road. So far, no tour news has been announced, which is why a fan tweeted that she’s waiting for Dierks to “release some tour dates.” 

To his followers’ delight, Dierks responded shortly after with a tease, “There’s an announcement you might want to hear this Friday [curious eye emoji].” 

Dierks’ last tour was his 2021 and 2022 Beers On Me Tour.

Gravel & Gold is out now. The 14-song project includes its lead single, “Gold,” which is currently at #11 on the country chart. 

Will Dierks announce a new tour soon? Keep an eye on his socials this Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

“thank-god”-kane-brown-found-the-perfect-song-to-sing-with-his-“secret-weapon”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

“Thank God” Kane Brown found the perfect song to sing with his “secret weapon”

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images Kane Brown has collaborated with a number of artists since he first came on the scene, including Khalid, Marshmello, Nelly, blackbear and Swae Lee. But his most recent collaborator means the most to him — because she's his significant other. Kane's latest hit is a duet with his wife, Katelyn Brown, called "Thank God." But this isn't a case of someone just randomly putting their spouse on a song: Before the two married, […]

todayMarch 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%