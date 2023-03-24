AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Dog walks itself home after visually impaired owner killed in hit-and-run, police say

todayMarch 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
avid_creative/Getty Images

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — A Tennessee dog walked itself home after its visually impaired owner was struck and killed by a pickup truck on their morning walk, police said.

The incident happened in Nashville’s Madison neighborhood on Wednesday at around 6:30 a.m. ET. A 50-year-old woman with vision impairment was walking her dog across a bridge on Rio Vista Drive when she was hit, according to the Nashville Police Department.

The driver fled the scene and there were no known witnesses to the collision, but chrome grill parts belonging to a 2009 to 2014 Ford F-150 were found in the road, police said.

A passerby found the victim and called 911. The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. The victim’s name has not yet been released, as investigators work to locate and notify her family.

After the incident, police officers went to a nearby apartment complex where the victim lived and found her dog unharmed, sitting at her front door. The pet is now in the care of Nashville’s Metro Animal Control, police said.

Animal control officials are working to identify a next of kin of the dog, according to ABC Nashville affiliate WKRN-TV. If no one is identified, the pet will go through the standard procedure for placement in a new home, WKRN reported.

The dog bears some similarity to Hachikō, a male Japanese Akita who became an international cultural symbol of loyalty. Hachikō was said to meet his owner at a Tokyo train station each day after his commute home. When the owner died of a cerebral hemorrhage while at work in 1925, Hachikō famously returned to the station everyday, awaiting his owner’s return until his own death in 1935.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s fatal collision or a Ford F-150 with significant grill damage is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

does-the-tiktok-trend-of-face-taping-to-stop-wrinkles-work?-a-doctor-weighs-in
insert_link

Health News

Does the TikTok trend of face taping to stop wrinkles work? A doctor weighs in

(NEW YORK) -- Simply search the hashtag #facetaping on social media and you'll get tens of thousands of posts about this beauty trend that promises to help prevent wrinkles and smooth fine lines. Face taping, as the trend is known, involves placing tape on the areas of the face where a person wants to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, like the forehead and cheeks. The type of […]

todayMarch 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%