AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Dunkin’ adds breakfast tacos to morning menu in a sea of savory fast food competition

todayMarch 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — From the iconic Egg McMuffin at McDonald’s to French Toast Sticks at Wendy’s, the competition among fast food chains to serve Americans breakfast has registered another entry.

Dunkin’ launched its latest menu offering, Breakfast Tacos, on Wednesday to capitalize on consumers’ love of on-the-go options to start the day.

The tacos are made with a flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn and a drizzle of lime crema. Customers can enjoy the tacos as they come or order them topped with crumbled bacon.

The quick service coffee and doughnut chain noted in a press release that the tacos have “spring-forward ingredients” including the fire-roasted corn, though it wasn’t clear whether those ingredients are fresh, frozen or canned. According to the Seasonal Food Guide, corn is at its peak from May through September, so whatever the case, Dunkin’ seems to be getting a head start.

Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement that the culinary team developed the tacos with “the vibrancy of Spring in mind” and hailed them as “undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we’ve launched.”

The Massachusetts-based chain’s tacos differ in ingredients and flavors from that of the beloved Tex-Mex breakfast item.

Breakfast tacos have a long history as a beloved favorite across Texas, from San Antonio to Austin, where chains like Veracruz All Natural and Torchy’s offer a variety of fresh, locally made tortillas filled with flavorful fillings, such as the classic Migas taco — made with eggs, tortilla chips, tomatoes, onion and peppers or chiles, cheese and, most times, avocado.

Dunkin’s new offering leans more towards Southwestern flavors, treating the corn like a traditional Mexican street food, esquites, which are charred kernels with white cheese, spices, mayonnaise and lime.

With its new Breakfast Tacos, Dunkin’ is going up against the likes of Taco Bell, which offers an array of breakfast burritos and breakfast quesadillas, McDonald’s, which offers sausage breakfast burritos and more traditional breakfast sandwiches, Burger King’s eggnormous burrito, Carl’s Jr.’s Big Country Breakfast Burrito and even more from regional chains.

The new menu item is slated to be served any time of day as breakfast, a midday snack or late night bite and can be purchased for $2.59 without bacon or $2.99 with the crispy crumbled bacon topping.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

mae-whitman-says-this-former-co-star-convinced-her-to-tackle-new-musical-series-‘up-here’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Mae Whitman says this former co-star convinced her to tackle new musical series ‘Up Here’

Hulu The new series Up Here, out Friday on Hulu, follows a couple working through their anxieties in late ‘90s New York City. Mae Whitman stars as a writer who can’t get out of her own head, and she tells ABC Audio that even though she’s wanted to do a musical for a while, the thought of it also scared her. “I’m at that point now where I’ve been lucky enough to do […]

todayMarch 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%