AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran reveals “Eyes Closed” is about grieving his friend’s death

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran releases his new song “Eyes Closed” on Friday, March 24, and he revealed what the song is about in a new Instagram post.

The singer explained in a lengthy caption, “This song is about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them, and every thing just reminds you of them and things you did together.”

“You sorta have to take yourself out of reality sometimes to numb the pain of loss, but certain things just bring you right back into it,” he said. He confirmed the song is about his late friend Jamal Edwards, who unexpectedly passed away in 2022.

Said Ed, “Blue was Jamal’s colour, but now is all I feel. And I guess music helps heal, so I’m dancing with my eyes closed to try get through it.”

Edwards, a British music entrepreneur, is credited with launching Ed’s career after featuring him on an acoustic A64 session on his SBTV channel in February 2010. The two had remained extremely close friends.

“Eyes Closed” is the first single off of Ed’s forthcoming album, , which is pronounced Subtract.

Ed previously explained the effort walks fans through his tumultuous 2022 in a diary-like fashion, from processing Edwards’ death to a lawsuit accusing him of plagiarizing “Shape of You” to his wife, Cherry, facing a serious medical issue while expecting their second child.

He said the album, which was like “opening the trapdoor into my soul,” arrives May 5.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-chase-matthew’s-opry-debut-+-terri-clark-to-the-canadian-music-hall-of-fame
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Chase Matthew’s Opry debut + Terri Clark to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

ABC Up-and-comer Chase Matthew made his Grand Ole Opry debut Wednesday, March 14. One of Warner Music Nashville's newest artists, Chase performed his songs "Born for This" and "County Line." Country music's Little Big Town, Lady A and LeAnn Rimes join the lineup of artists honoring the Beach Boys in the upcoming CBS television special, A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys. The two-hour tribute will also feature performances from John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones and others. The special airs on April 9 at 8 p.m. ET.Terri Clark will be inducted into […]

todayMarch 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%