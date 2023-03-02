AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran reveals how Taylor Swift helped him create his new album

todayMarch 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Atlantic Records

Turns out we have Taylor Swift to thank for Ed’s new album, -, pronounced Subtract.

Ed wrote and produced the album with Aaron Dessner of The National, who worked with Taylor on her albums folkore and evermore. It turns out she introduced the two in 2021.

“She thought he and I would make something great together,” his wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I have to be honest I was a bit reticent to work with him that soon after folklore and evermore because I felt that was Taylors thing and they had both been done so perfectly.”

Ed said he agreed to meet Aaron for dinner, and the producer “promised to send me some instrumentals for me to write over whenever inspiration hit.” Ed was impressed by what was sent “and knew that one day I would write to them.” 

He ended up putting Aaron’s music “on the backburner” because he “was finishing up what I thought was Subtract.”

So, what changed? Ed shifted gears after a tumultuous 2022 that saw death of his best friend Jamal Edwards, a lawsuit accusing him of plagiarizing “Shape of You” and his wife, Cherry, facing a serious medical issue while expecting their second child.

“I just felt the need to vent about on song and write diaristically about them. I had Aarons instrumentals, so just started writing, and writing, and writing,” he explained. Aaron then flew over and “recorded [the album] in a week by the seaside.”

“Its just been the most incredible process, and an album I’m so bloody proud of,” Ed raved. He thanked his producers for “bringing out a side of me I had put on mute for so long.”

He ended his post with, “And of course, thanks to Swizzle, as always, you rock.”

Subtract arrives May 5.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

luke-combs’-“see-me-now”-was-inspired-by-his-grandpas
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs’ “See Me Now” was inspired by his grandpas

ABC/Connie Chornuk Luke Combs took to social media to share a moving tribute to his paternal and maternal grandfathers. In an Instagram post, he shared a photo of toddler Luke with his two grandpas and wrote about how they shaped him to be the man he is today.  "The one on the left of the photo was my dad’s dad, Pap Pap. When I started doing music, he told me, 'If you stick with this, you’re gonna make it.' I thought he […]

todayMarch 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%