Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran to perform new album “all the way through” at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre

todayMarch 24, 2023

Atlantic Records

If you want to be among the privileged few who get to hear Ed Sheeran‘s new album, , pronounced Subtract, in its entirety before it’s released, then you should plan on heading to New York.

The singer announced Friday that he and the album’s producer, Aaron Dessner, will take over the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on April 10, announcing they “will be playing Subtract all the way through with a full band.”

“These shows are gonna be some of the most magical of my career, I can’t wait for this one. We rehearsed this on Monday and I can’t describe how excited I am,” he said.

Fans can enter to win a pair of tickets to the show if they presave Subtract now. The album arrives May 5, and the first song off the album, “Eyes Closed,” was released Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

