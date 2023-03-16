AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran to perform new album “the entire way through” at London’s Eventim Apollo

todayMarch 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Atlantic Records

If you want to be among the first to hear Ed Sheeran‘s new album in its entirety, then you should plan a trip to London.

Ed revealed Thursday that he will debut , which is pronounced Subtract, in its entirety later this month. “I’m doing a very special show at Eventim Apollo on 27th March. Will be playing the new album the entire way through,” he announced.

Ed will be joined by Aaron Dessner of The National, who helped produce the new album. The singer  previously revealed Taylor Swift, who worked with Dessner on her folklore and evermore albums, was the person who introduced them.

Ed also revealed a “twelve-piece band” will be there to back him during the show. Tickets are available to purchase now. The FAQ explains the show at London’s Eventim Apollo will be filmed. It is unknown at this time where or when the concert will be aired. 

Subtract arrives May 5, and the first song off the album, “Eyes Closed,” will be released on Friday, March 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

patti-smith,-graham-nash-&-more-pay-tribute-to-paul-mccartney-in-new-york-city
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Patti Smith, Graham Nash & more pay tribute to Paul McCartney in New York City

Bob Gruen Paul McCartney was celebrated at a tribute concert in New York City Wednesday night, with an all-star lineup performing some of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's classic tunes.  The Music of Paul McCartney, a benefit show put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf, featured performances by Graham Nash, Nancy Wilson, Wings guitarist Denny Laine, Bruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant and more, with a special surprise appearance by Patti Smith. Showbiz 411 reports that Smith treated the crowd to a performance of The […]

todayMarch 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%