Eighteen-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer

(CHICAGO) — An 18-year-old was charged Thursday with fatally shooting a Chicago police officer after the two exchanged gunfire at close range.

The officer was responding to a call about a person with a firearm Wednesday when he was shot multiple times, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference.

Steven Montano was charged with first-degree murder, felony aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, felony discharge of a firearm, misdemeanor interfering with reporting domestic violence and misdemeanor assault.

The slain officer, identified as Andres Vasquez-Lasso, “died while protecting Chicago and its people,” the department tweeted.

Officers were responding to a domestic incident after receiving a report about someone with a gun when Vasquez-Lasso was killed. A female 911 caller had reported that a man was chasing her down the street with a gun, police said.

Two police cars responded to the call after which the suspect escaped and began running from officers, armed with a gun, police said.

Officers pursued the suspect at close range. As officers were identifying the suspect, he turned immediately and fired shots, striking the officer. The officer fired back, striking the suspect, Brown said.

Vasquez-Lasso succumbed to his injuries at Mount Sinai Hospital, Brown said.

The suspect was shot in the head and is in critical condition, Brown said. The suspect has one prior violation that police have been able to find so far.

Vasquez-Lasso was on the force for five years, Brown said.

The investigation is ongoing and there is body-worn camera footage of the incident that police said will be reviewed.

“Every officer in this police department, and for that matter, every officer in this country, is grieving today,” Brown said Wednesday.

“If you see an officer tonight, or the next day, or the day after that, thank them for their service,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot added. “This is a terrible tragedy.”

The fatal shooting came hours after Brown announced he would be resigning from the police department.