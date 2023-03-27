AD
Rev Rock Report

Eric Clapton announces short North American tour

todayMarch 27, 2023

Courtesy of Eric Clapton/photo credit George Chin

Eric Clapton is returning to North America this fall. The guitar great has announced dates for a short tour, featuring special guest Jimmie Vaughan.

The five-city tour kicks off September 8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and hits Toronto, St. Louis and Minneapolis before wrapping September 16 in Denver, Colorado. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. local time.  

These five dates will be the only shows Clapton will be doing in North America in 2023. More info can be found at ericclapton.com

Next up for Clapton, he’s headlining a six-night stand at Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, starting April 15, followed by two Jeff Beck tribute shows at Royal Albert Hall in London, May 22 and 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

