Rev Rock Report

Eric Clapton to headline two all-star Jeff Beck tribute shows in London

todayMarch 10, 2023

James Keivom/NY Daily News via Getty Images

When Jeff Beck passed away in January, many of his fellow artists shared touching tributes to him. Well, now some of those artists are going to do it again, this time onstage. 

Eric Clapton and Beck’s widow, Sandrahave announced A Tribute to Jeff Beck with Eric Clapton and Friends at London’s Royal Albert Hall, set to happen May 22 and 23.

Although a complete lineup is still being finalized, artists confirmed to join Clapton at the tribute include Rod StewartZZ Top’s Billy F. GibbonsJohnny DeppGary Clark Jr., Robert RandolphSusan Tedeschi and Derek TrucksJoss Stone, Doyle BramhallImelda MayJohn McLaughlin and Olivia Safe, along with Jeff Beck Band members Rhonda SmithAnika Nilles and Robert Stevenson

Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. GMT, although there will be a presale on Tuesday. Information on ticket sales can be found at ericclapton.com.

Any surplus proceeds from the concerts will benefit the Folly Wildlife Rescue based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, which is “dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of injured, orphaned and distressed wild animals and birds” in their area.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayMarch 10, 2023

