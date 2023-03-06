Fans freak out after Harry Styles posts, then deletes pic of himself wearing a 1D t-shirt

Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Is Harry Styles deliberately trolling fans? Billboard reports that on Sunday he posted a photo on his Instagram Story of himself at the gym wearing a One Direction T-shirt, then deleted it.

Of course, the photo was captured before Harry could make it disappear — which, according to Billboard, caused #HEDELETEDIT to trend Sunday night. Some started posting links to where fans could buy the same T-shirt, which was from One Direction’s 2012 Up All Night Tour. One enterprising fan started selling stickers on their Etsy store depicting Harry wearing the shirt.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015, and various members have addressed a possible reunion since then. Louis Tomlinson recently told The Times of London, “Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now. But I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that.”

Last month, Harry made sure to thank his 1D bandmates when he received the Artist of the Year Award at the BRIT Awards.