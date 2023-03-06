AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Fans freak out after Harry Styles posts, then deletes pic of himself wearing a 1D t-shirt

todayMarch 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Is Harry Styles deliberately trolling fans? Billboard reports that on Sunday he posted a photo on his Instagram Story of himself at the gym wearing a One Direction T-shirt, then deleted it.

Of course, the photo was captured before Harry could make it disappear — which, according to Billboard, caused #HEDELETEDIT to trend Sunday night. Some started posting links to where fans could buy the same T-shirt, which was from One Direction’s 2012 Up All Night Tour. One enterprising fan started selling stickers on their Etsy store depicting Harry wearing the shirt.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015, and various members have addressed a possible reunion since then.  Louis Tomlinson recently told The Times of London, “Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now. But I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that.”

Last month, Harry made sure to thank his 1D bandmates when he received the Artist of the Year Award at the BRIT Awards.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

after-canceling-tour,-justin-bieber-makes-onstage-appearance-at-rolling-loud-festival
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

After canceling tour, Justin Bieber makes onstage appearance at Rolling Loud festival

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Last week, Justin Bieber officially canceled the remaining dates of his JUSTICE World Tour, but he was back onstage this weekend. Billboard reports that Justin joined rapper Don Toliver onstage at the Rolling Loud festival in LA on Saturday. Toliver posted video of them performing the song "Private Landing" from Toliver's new album, Love Sick. Justin also appears on the track on the album, along with Future. "KEEP Going‼️‼️ KEEP Going‼️‼️ Let’s Go […]

todayMarch 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%